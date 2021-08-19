Zuchu receives president Suluhu’s phone call while on stage



By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian sensational singer Zuchu received an important call from the Tanzanian president, Samia Suluhu while at her homecoming event in Zanzibar days ago. In front of thousands of her fans, Suluhu thanked her for entertaining Tanzanians. She also promised to keep supporting the youth to uplift the country’s economy.

The president greeted the huge crowd before loud cheers overwhelmed her speech.

Zuchu promised the president to continue entertaining the Tanzanian youth while also marketing the country through her music.

Her career started in earnest in April, 2020 after signing to singer Diamond Platnumz’s WCB music label. Within a week, she hit 100,000 YouTube subscribers earning her a silver plaque, and 11 months later became the first East African female artiste to hit 1,000,000 YouTube subscribers.

This makes Zuchu the second Tanzanian songbird to receive a phone call from the president while on stage. In June, singer Nandy received a call from Suluhu while at the Nandy Festival in Dodoma, Tanzania.