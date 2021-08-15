Zulanda asks Bebe Cool to pay sh50m debt in instalments

Singer and producer Zulanda, formerly signed to Swangz Avenue, has once again said that he is still waiting for the sh50m that the Gagamel boss singer Bebe Cool owes him. He first came out in March this year accusing Bebe Cool of blue-ticking him after using his services with producer Big Nash to record Mwongele akalulu a song he recorded for President Museveni’s campaign.

While appearing on Urban TV on Friday, September 24, 2021, he noted that they are yet to be compensated by Bebe Cool as per their agreement of sh50m. He added that it was a gentleman’s agreement because of the status of the client and therefore, he is now comfortable receiving it in instalments.

“We did not have a contract. It was a gentleman’s agreement. We trusted his reputation. I was also a fan. We got here after he started blue-ticking us. I beg him though, to pay me. I have a family and have problems. Even if he pays in instalments. I will withdraw every single statement I made against him,” he explained.

According to Zulanda, he asked them to send him a whole catalogue of their craft and after zeroing in on the particular one that became Mwongele akalulu, he lured them to his new studio in Kiwatule where they agreed on the sh50m. Zulanda adds that he believes Bebe Cool pocketed not less than sh100m from it.

However, it should be noted that Bebe Cool’s song got overshadowed by Ronald Mayinja’s Mzei akalulu that relegated it to number two.