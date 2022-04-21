Zulitums releases first song in 2022

By Hussein Kiganda

Crooner Zulitums (real name Samuel Ssemwogerere) released a new song last evening, April 29, at 6:00pm.

It is his first song this year.

In the new song dubbed Personal, Zulitums talks about feelings and how they could affect one’s relationship.

With powerful lyrics, he sings “Kiri personal, nkwagala ebiri personal, kiri personal, personal person wange (it’s personal, I love you personally, it’s personal, my personal person).”

https://youtu.be/D5ZClTxl4-4

Shot by Sasha Vybz, the video is built on a romantic concept with only two characters.

It has an indoor setting and was shot at night to enable the lights to brighten the set.

Despite having great concepts in his videos, producer-turned-singer Zulitums is criticised by the fans for being mean on characters.

This is not the only song he has featured himself on with one vixen.

Zulitums did the same in Easy and One Minute.

“It all has something to do with the nature of the song. Personal talks about a man or woman letting their partners know how much they love and adore them so it was only right that we try and emulate that in the video,” he told The Kampala Sun.

When Zulitums released Tabu, some music analysts thought he was not going to maintain the quality and pace of the industry, but he proved them wrong with more hits such as Oluvanyuma, and Counting On You.

Zulitums is signed under Blaq Avie.